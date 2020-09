Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 07:39 Hits: 3

PITAS: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin hopes former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will campaign for Barisan Nasional in the coming state election amid ongoing fallout between the duo.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/18/sabah-polls-bung-moktar-hopes-musa-aman-will-campaign-for-bn