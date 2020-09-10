The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

COVID Vaccine Trials Seek Black Latinx Participants, But History of Medical Apartheid Sows Mistrust

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 africanamericans covid 2

As President Trump pushes to release a coronavirus vaccine before the November election, a National Institutes of Health report details how the process could be slowed by a lack of participation in vaccine studies by African American and Latinx people, many of whom mistrust the U.S. healthcare system due the history of racist medical exploitation. “The written history of medicine, the canon, has been carefully curated to elide the experience of African Americans,” says medical ethicist Harriet Washington, author of “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/10/vaccine_trials_black_participants_medical_ethics

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version