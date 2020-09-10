Democratic Public Health : Big Pharma Relies on Developing World While Limiting Access to Treatment

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:45 Hits: 0

We look at the history of clinical vaccine trials and exploitation of vulnerable people in the U.S. and India, which recently surpassed Brazil as the country with the second most infections worldwide. Kaushik Sunder Rajan, an anthropologist at the University of Chicago, says there is a documented history of “ethical lapses” and lack of accountability in vaccine studies in India. “The critical issue here is not whether vaccines are good or bad, but … even more, I would suggest what is at stake is a democratic public health,” he notes.

