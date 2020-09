Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:13 Hits: 1

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sought to allay fears the UK was endangering peace in Ireland with its most recent Brexit brinksmanship. Raab directly rebutted a warning from US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-seeks-to-calm-us-fears-over-brexit-and-northern-ireland/a-54970544?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf