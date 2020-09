Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 00:23 Hits: 3

Peru's Constitutional Court rejected an appeal by President Vizcarra to suspend an impeachment vote. The move comes a week after the parliament voted to start impeachment hearings on grounds of "moral incompetence."

