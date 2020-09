Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:13 Hits: 1

Belarus’ president, beleaguered by six weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation, on Thursday announced he was putting troops on high alert and closing the country’s borders with Poland and Lithuania.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-belarus-to-close-borders-with-poland-and-lithuania-put-troops-on-alert