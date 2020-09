Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 06:14 Hits: 3

GEORGE TOWN (Bernama): About 10,000 water subscribers in Penang will be experiencing a scheduled water supply disruption from 9am to 9pm on Sept 24 due to pipe works at Jalan Paya Terubong and Relau, near here.

