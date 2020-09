Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 06:16 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, has warned against creating a "hard border by accident" on the island, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

