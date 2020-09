Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 06:18 Hits: 2

WARSAW (Reuters) - The border between Belarus and Poland remained open on Friday morning after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania, Polish border guards said.

