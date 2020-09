Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 06:50 Hits: 5

JOHOR BARU: A fishing trip by a man and his two teenage nephews almost turned into a tragedy after their boat capsized in Pengerang waters near Kota Tinggi.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/18/boat-capsizes-but-man-and-nephews-find-safety-on-nearby-island