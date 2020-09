Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 21:57 Hits: 1

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday (Sep 17) denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the coronavirus pandemic, including expressions like "China virus" frequently used by President Donald Trump.

