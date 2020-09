Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 23:35 Hits: 2

YAKIMA, Washington: A federal judge on Thursday (Sep 17) blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/judge-blocks--politically-motivated--changes-to-us-postal-service-ahead-of-election-13122498