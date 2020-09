Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 00:38 Hits: 3

Several Latin American countries have informed the World Health Organization (WHO) they intend to request more time to sign up for its global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, an official at the WHO's regional branch said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/latin-american-nations-seek-more-time-who-vaccine-plan-covax-13122198