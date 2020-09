Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 01:45 Hits: 2

U.N. food chief David Beasley called on the world's billionaires on Thursday to step up to help save some 30 million people he said are at risk of dying if they don't receive help from the World Food Programme.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-food-chief-urges-bezos-other-billionaires-to-step-up-starving-13122646