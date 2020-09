Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 02:53 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump's son Eric is willing to be questioned in connection with a probe by New York's attorney general into whether his father and the Trump Organization overstated the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits - if it can wait until after the Nov. 3 election.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-s-son-agrees-to-sit-for-questioning-in-new-york-probe--after-the-election-13122830