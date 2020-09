Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 03:45 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The head of a major apparel industry group told lawmakers on Thursday (Sep 17) that blanket USĀ import bans on cotton or other products from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns would "wreak havoc" on legitimate supply chains. Stephen Lamar, president of the American ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/apparel-group-says-broad-ban-on-china-s-xinjiang-cotton-impossible-to-enforce-13122936