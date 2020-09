Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 05:53 Hits: 3

Roche's Actermra/Roactemra drugs reduced the likelihood patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia will need mechanical ventilation, the company said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/roche-drugs-reduces-ventilator-need-for-covid-19-patients-study-13123194