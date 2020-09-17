Earth Matters: Critics nix Facebook's climate hub; speculation soars over Tesla 'Battery Day'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:40 Hits: 1

• Facebook launches Climate Science Information Center. Critics aren’t impressed: In a press release, Facebook announced that it plans to combat disinformation with a new climate hub designed “to connect people with science-based information, and an ambitious new net zero emissions target for our company’s value chain.” Environmental advocates point out that this project fails to deal with Facebook’s “climate loophole,” which gives climate science deniers a chance to spread climate lies by labeling them “opinion.” At Gizmodo, Brian Kahn flays the effort: “The whole thing is a giant hand-wave to distract us from looking at the real solutions to climate change and the role Facebook is playing in corroding them. Here is where I would usually say it is good Facebook is doing something about climate change. But the era of corporate malfeasants getting belly rubs is over. What Facebook is doing is akin to the National Rifle Association’s argument that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. In this case, Facebook is the arms dealer handing out guns to both sides.”

• Democrats trash Trump regime’s NEPA rewrite and rules rollback: Led by Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva and Vice Chair Deb Haaland, 61 House Democrats have signed a letter to the Council on Environmental Quality as a “formal comment in opposition to the NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] revisions proposed by this administration. We find them lacking in justification, driven by poor intentions, and legally indefensible." The new rules, which went into effect on Monday, are designed to "modernize" and "streamline" environmental review for major federal actions including highways, pipelines, terminals, and bridges. That’s Trump-speak for letting companies forget about the environmental impacts of their operations. Foes of the changes say the rewrite will make in harder for Americans, especially in communities of people of color and of low income, to oppose projects. In the past, those communities have gotten the environmental burden from the siting of pollution-heavy projects that whiter and more affluent communities have been able to avoid.

• A succinct look at details of what the switch away from fossil fuels will require:

• Climate activists hope Biden adviser Moniz doesn’t become energy secretary:Ernest Moniz served as energy secretary in the Obama administration. But many climate activists aren’t keen on his good friend Joe Biden choosing the 75-year-old nuclear physicist to take up his old position should the former vice president win the presidency. Moniz is viewed as too close to the “all of the above” energy approach of the Obama administration that pushed renewables but also promoted fossil fuel extraction and development. In a Sept. 1 letter to Biden, 145 progressive organizations wrote: “Your leadership on climate and environmental justice is why we urge you to ban all fossil fuel executives, lobbyists, and representatives from any advisory or official position on your campaign, transition team, cabinet, and administration.” Moniz certainly fits that category. As Kate Aronoff writes, since leaving the government in 2018 Moniz has joined the board of the giant Southern Company, an integrated electric utility. Not only did Southern lobby hard against Obama’s Clean Power Plan and fund leading climate science deniers, it received $407 million from the Department of Energy during Moniz’s tenure for a never-completed “clean coal” plant. According to Southern’s proxy statements, Moniz accepted a combined $486,668 worth of fees and stock awards from the company in 2018 and 2019. “I do not agree with the characterization of the Southern Company as a fossil fuel company,” he recently told Axios. In fact, Southern generates 72% of its electricity from fossil fuels. The national average is 63%. Only 12% of its generation comes from renewables.

• Expectations soar for Tesla’s Battery Day reveals:All kinds of speculation has been rife since the Tuesday, Sept. 22 date for Battery Day was announced. Some of the guessing about what will be announced is based on no concrete evidence and is downright outlandish. But we can certainly expect that Elon Musk will greatly expand on his “He has no clue” tweet responding to Bill Gates’ claim on his blog that powering semi-trucks with batteries just won’t cut it. If you’d like to take a deep dive into what could be coming on Battery Day, here’s a long read on the subject from Maximilian Holland at CleanTechnica.

• More than 160 environmental movement veterans warn people not to vote for the Green Party nor stay at home: In an open letter, the longtime activists wrote: “We have learned in the course of decades that militancy can build awareness of the environmental threat to human life itself, and activists younger than we have inspired us with the Green new Deal, the Sunrise Movement, Greta Thunberg, and other leaders of a new generation. But in 50 years of agitation, we have also learned what the powerful knew. Elections matter most in the end.” The signers all endorse Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris and warn people about the perils in an already perilous time of voting Green or not voting. Diane MacEachern, known for her activism on climate change and against nuclear weapons, told Sam Stein at the Daily Beast: “There is no environmental problem we faced when Donald Trump assumed the presidency three-and-a-half years ago that is in any way better today. If anything, they will get worse. We can either try and put out the fire or we can fan the flame.”

• Rep. Liz Cheney wants Department of Justice to investigate eco-groups for possible Russian and Chinese influence: In a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr, the Wyoming congresswoman expresses “grave concern” about potential Russian and Chinese efforts to influence U.S. energy and environmental policies through nongovernmental organizations. In addition to “robust and political judicial activism” via hundreds of lawsuits to advance their goals, Cheney wrote, environmental groups “espouse views that align with those of our adversaries,” adding: “Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the National Resources Defense Council, whose anti-fracking agendas align with the Kremlin’s, are low-hanging fruit for Russian influence.” At last count, there were more than 30,000 Wyoming fracking operations in Wyoming, with associated problems. Four states have banned fracking: Vermont, Washington, Maryland, and New York.

