Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 21:22 Hits: 6

NEW YORK, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Thursday, with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/18/us-listed-chinese-firms-trade-mostly-lower