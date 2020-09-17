Pandemic still raging, McConnell thinks the filibuster is keeping Americans up at night

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 21:30 Hits: 6

GOP leader Mitch McConnell, supposed master of the Senate, has a new campaign message, according to The Hill.

"I think the American people should know what it means if the Senate shifts control,” McConnell warned Tuesday from the Senate floor: “Eliminating the filibuster, D.C. statehood, Puerto Rican statehood and packing the courts. That's what you get if you change the Senate.”

But of all those things, what's keeping McConnell up at night is the prospect that Democrats could retake control of the chamber in November—a real possibility—and scrap the 60-vote threshold McConnell used at unprecedented levels during the Obama administration to jam his agenda. Naturally, McConnell thinks his personal sleep deprivation is being replicated across a country with among the highest rates of coronavirus transmission and deaths in the world. Sounds a tad out of touch, no? That's what happens you're bought and paid for by the 1% crowd.

The day before McConnell started homing in on the filibuster, he worried Democrats would "disfigure" and "vandalize" the Senate. Little late for that, Mitchy. Someone beat ‘em to it when they bastardized the filibuster and stole a Supreme Court seat from President Obama. Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, no frickin' way.

In fact, McConnell has made eliminating the filibuster, once seen as a perhaps radical step, both necessary and popular among a wide-ranging group of lawmakers, activists, and citizens alike, including former President Barack Obama. McConnell's outright abuse of the mechanism has made its eradication intrinsically necessary to get any Democratic legislation through the Senate. And remember, it's Democratic policies that typically enjoy popular support because Democrats actually champion policies intended to help most of the people, rather than a select few.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has not ruled out the possibility of nixing the filibuster—a giant step in the right direction.

"Should we get the majority, we know American needs strong and bold change. And we will figure out the way to do it," Schumer told reporters Tuesday after McConnell's criticism. "Nothing's on the table. Nothing's off the table."

Yep. As journalist Ron Brownstein wrote Thursday in The Atlantic, the only way for Democrats to really make progress on an issue like climate change is to simply sideline the GOP’s climate denier caucus. "To secure Senate approval for measures that directly limit carbon emissions, Democrats would almost certainly have to end the filibuster, which empowers what I’ve called the 'brown blockade' of Senate Republicans who represent the fossil-fuel-producing states," noted Brownstein.

Indeed, and most Americans have taken note of government inaction on climate change, among many issues where progress has fallen behind the times. According to Pew Research, two-thirds of U.S. adults say the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of global climate change. Naturally, Republicans, who get oodles of campaign donations from fossil fuel polluters, are entirely out of step with the American public.

That's exactly why Senate Republicans—who ensured Trump would preside over an absolutely disastrous pandemic response by voting to acquit him—deserve to not only be in the minority, but to be entirely as helpless and useless as the GOP minority in the House. Really, the only thing potentially better than McConnell losing his reelection this cycle would be him winning reelection only to have Democrats regain power and scrap the filibuster. What comes around, goes around.

So let's pitch in $2 right now toward McConnell's future in the Senate minority, if not his all-out defeat. The chickens are coming home to roost.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978216