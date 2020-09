Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 08:56 Hits: 0

The wildfires ravaging America's West Coast have sent thousands fleeing and will leave behind destruction, uncertainty and huge bills. The disruption to the economy should not be underestimated.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/west-coast-fires-will-cost-us-economy-dearly/a-54956210?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf