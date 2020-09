Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:24 Hits: 0

Job losses and economic malaise in India show no sign of slowing as the impact of the coronavirus continues to batter almost every sector. Experts say recovery will be long and difficult.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-india-will-take-years-to-recover-from-unemployment-crisis/a-54959382?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf