Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:53 Hits: 0

The UN children's agency has condemned the sentencing of a 13-year-old for blasphemy in northeastern Nigeria. His verdict is one of several others in the recent past.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-unicef-criticizes-boy-s-10-year-jailing-for-blasphemy/a-54529075?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf