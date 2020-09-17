The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iran’s rap battles: youth with a 'pure love' for rap

The young people gathered are in their twenties, dressed in oversized t-shirts, hoodies, chains and durags. In short, they look like any young people immersed in rap and hip hop culture. But when they launch into their flow, the words are in Persian. Rap has been popular in Iran for the past twenty years, but recently there has been an increasing number of rap battles staged in quiet streets and parks, and videos are popping up online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200916-iran-youth-rap-battles

