Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Greek police began moving hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp on Thursday, more than a week after a fire razed Greece's biggest migrant camp where they had been staying.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-greek-police-begin-moving-asylum-seekers-into-new-lesbos-camp