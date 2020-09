Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:19 Hits: 0

On March 17, 2020, the day after Emmanuel Macron’s famous address to the nation, lockdown measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 came into force in France. Six months on, people remember the surprise and anguish they felt during this unprecedented historical moment.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-you-could-see-it-was-really-serious-france-s-lockdown-six-months-on