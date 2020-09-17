The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cold War comes to Germany's Sassnitz, centre of the Nord Stream 2 project

Cold War comes to Germany's Sassnitz, centre of the Nord Stream 2 project The small German town of Sassnitz on the Baltic Sea is grappling with a major geopolitical conflict. The two ports there are the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects, designed to bring Russian natural gas to Europe. But work stopped after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on companies involved in the project. In August, American senators sent a letter to the local City Hall threatening not only the companies' managers – but also port employees – with fines and sanctions.

