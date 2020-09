Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:26 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization’s European director warned national governments Thursday against reducing the quarantine period for people potentially exposed to the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that COVID-19 “fatigue” was setting in with growing public resistance to the measures needed to control the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-who-chief-for-europe-urges-countries-to-keep-up-coronavirus-quarantines