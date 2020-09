Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

Aides of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday that German experts found Novichok nerve agent on a water bottle taken from the hotel room where he stayed before being taken ill.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-navalny-aides-say-novichok-nerve-agent-found-on-hotel-water-bottle