Thursday, 17 September 2020

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/18/exclusive-trump-plans-executive-order-to-punish-arms-trade-with-iran---sources