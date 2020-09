Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against three Iranians over allegations they stole information from aerospace and satellite technology firms on behalf of the Islamic republic's Revolutionary Guards.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/18/us-charges-three-iranians-over-satellite-tech-firm-hacking