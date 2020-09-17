Czech Republic tightens COVID-19 restrictive measures as cases surge

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:46 Hits: 3

PRAGUE, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- As of Friday, restaurants and bars across the Czech Republic will have to remain closed between midnight and 6 a.m. and the wearing of face masks will be mandatory for students in classrooms, except for those in grades 1-5 in elementary schools, according to the new COVID-19 restrictive measures announced here on Thursday.

