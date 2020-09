Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:57 Hits: 3

BERLIN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said Thursday it would acquire the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis' production facility in Marburg, western Germany, to manufacture a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

