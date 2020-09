Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 19:57 Hits: 0

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold, and it was working with the company to figure out if there was a significant safety issue or not.

