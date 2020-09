Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 23:16 Hits: 0

Relatives of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, announced on Tuesday (Sep 15) they have settled their wrongful death suit with the US city of Louisville for US$12 million, as well as promises of local law enforcement reforms.

