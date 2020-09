Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 01:28 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: Israel normalised relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at a White House ceremony on Tuesday (Sep 15) as President Donald Trump said similar US-brokered deals were close between the Jewish state and several other nations including Saudi Arabia. Israeli ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-establishes-full-ties-with-bahrain-uae-at-white-house-13115362