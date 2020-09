Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 09:30 Hits: 0

PARIS: More French schools have closed after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19 while a further 2,100 individual classes have also been called off, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Wednesday (Sep 16). Early last week, just 28 schools were closed shortly after the school ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-more-french-schools-closed-cases-detected-students-13117276