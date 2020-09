Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Turkish police detained more than 100 people, mostly soldiers on active duty, in an operation on Wednesday targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

