Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:20 Hits: 0

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has filed a formal objection with the United States over its demand for "Made in China" labels on goods exported from the Chinese semi-autonomous city, the commerce secretary said on Wednesday (Sep 16). Washington's move last month followed China's imposition of a national ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-made-in-china-label-exports-trade-13117392