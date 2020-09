Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 0

The reopening of beaches and bars as Rio de Janeiro heads into the heady summer season risks a second spike of coronavirus infections, experts warned, even as Brazil's second-largest city dismantles much of its emergency healthcare capacity.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-rio-risks-second-wave-covid-19-ill-timed-reopening-13118502