Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 23:40 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: USĀ prosecutors on Wednesday (Sep 16) announced two Iranians had been indicted on allegations they were hackers connected with a string of cyber intrusions at USĀ and foreign universities, a Washington-based think tank, non-profits, and other organisations. The Department of Justice said ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-prosecutors-indict-two-iranians-over-alleged-hacking-spree-13119172