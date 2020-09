Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 23:57 Hits: 0

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump's charge that he is spreading fear about the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine, urging Trump to defer to scientists and not rush its rollout.

