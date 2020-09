Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 08:50 Hits: 0

MADRID: The global economic recovery from the crisis originated by the coronavirus pandemic may take as much as five years, the World Bank's chief economist Carmen Reinhart said on Thursday (Sep 17). "There will probably be a quick rebound as all the restriction measures linked to lockdowns are ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/global-economic-recovery-may-take-5-years-world-bank-chief-13120586