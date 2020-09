Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

The most famous example of an eponymous word is probably sandwich. But there are many others that go unnoticed in daily conversation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2020/0917/People-who-lent-their-names-to-words?icid=rss