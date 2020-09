Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 15:47 Hits: 0

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians largely ignored scientists’ health warnings about the meat industry. We must use the knowledge we already have to transform our agricultural and food systems, or face the prospect of a prolonged epoch of contagion, fear, and economic stagnation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/meat-production-threatens-global-health-by-inka-dewitz-and-christine-chemnitz-2020-09