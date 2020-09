Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 16:45 Hits: 0

Unprecedented numbers of US voters are beginning to cast their ballots for president by mail rather than risk going to polling places during a pandemic. And while President Donald Trump is trying to discredit mail-in voting, his campaign's fear-based strategy appears to be alienating ever more voters.

