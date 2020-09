Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:40 Hits: 3

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe managed to strike a delicate diplomatic balance between China and the United States. But as Sino-American tensions escalate, his successor, Yoshihide Suga, will find it increasingly difficult to avoid taking sides, especially on technology issues and security arrangements.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-geopolitical-balance-with-america-china-by-minxin-pei-2020-09