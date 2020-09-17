The tally of people getting jobless benefits may be off, but far more than in Great Recession

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:05 Hits: 3

The Department of Labor reported Thursday that 860,000 Americans filed seasonally adjusted claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Sept. 12, a slight drop from last week. But 659,000 also applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the federal program that covers freelancers and self-employed workers not covered by the regular universal income program. Including them brings the weekly total to 1.5 million new applications. That’s down significantly from the previous week’s 1.7 million. But it’s still hundreds of thousands more filings than at any time in the prepandemic record.

The department reports the total number of continuing claims in all unemployment relief programs is around 30 million. But Ben Casselman at The New York Timesreported Wednesday that this is a significant overcount of the people actually receiving jobless benefits via the PUA program. As a result, economists believe that the total, he writes, is probably closer to 25 million or even 20 million. Such a huge disparity makes the numbers rather less useful than they could be.

Here’s Casselman:

Since the start of the pandemic, however, federal data on the unemployment insurance system has been plagued by errors, double counting and other issues. And even after the initial flood of layoffs slowed, the problems have only grown in recent weeks, in part because of an apparent spike in fraudulent claims for benefits. [...] The counting issues don’t change the broad contours of the crisis: By any measure, millions of Americans are relying on unemployment benefits to buy groceries and pay rent. But they do make it harder to answer basic questions about how quickly the economy is improving and how successful government programs have been at mitigating the damage.

The tally for the special PUA program that Congress created in March under the CARES Act to cover freelancers and people ineligible for regular state unemployment insurance is a particular problem.

As we’ve frequently noted, the unemployment insurance program, created 85 years ago, has considerable built-in creakiness. For one thing, it’s not a single program, but one administered under federal policies by each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Many of the state programs suffer from understaffing as well as obsolete computer hardware and software. None were ready for the deluge that began in March when the economic shutdown put millions out of work overnight. And all the kinks haven’t been worked out over the past six months of heightened applications. These problems have made it difficult to have full confidence in the numbers.

At the Economic Policy Institute, Heidi Shierholz writes:

Department of Labor (DOL) data suggest that right now, 31.5 million workers are either on unemployment benefits or have applied recently and are waiting to get approved. But importantly, that number is a substantial overestimate for at least two reasons: (1) Initial claims for regular state UI and PUA should be non-overlapping—that is how DOL has directed state agencies to report them—but some individuals are erroneously being counted as being in both programs; (2) Some states are including retroactive payments in their continuing PUA claims, which would also lead to double counting (this story does a great job of explaining this). The bottom line is that we truly don’t know exactly how many people are receiving unemployment insurance benefits right now. That is both bonkers, and a harsh reminder that we need to invest heavily in our data infrastructure.

Much of whatever fraud is going on in PUA claims will likely be straightened out when tax filings are due. And over time, much of whatever overcount is happening will be sorted as well.

At this point, what matters is that hundreds of thousands of Americans are still filing legitimate new claims for jobless relief every week, just as they have done for half a year. Until the end of July, those applicants were getting an extra $600 a week. Along with the regular benefits, that $600 helped keep consumer demand for many goods and services steady, which kept millions of people at work who might otherwise have also been laid off. Congressional attempts to renew the $600 or a lesser amount have failed along with other efforts to provide additional stimulus to people and businesses in an economy that is different from but worse by several metrics than the Great Recession.

How significant the impact of the expiration of the extra $600 will be is as yet unknown. Some foodbanks have seen a surge since the July cutoff. More trouble could be coming. This is the 26th week of unemployment for the first people laid off because of the pandemic. In “normal” times, that’s the maximum duration most states allow recipients to get jobless benefits. The federal government has extended that by 13 weeks. But without congressional action, which seems highly unlikely, millions will have exhausted their unemployment benefits by the second week of December. For them a not-so-merry Christmas.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978106