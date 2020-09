Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:04 Hits: 4

Uzbek rights defenders and former political prisoners, some of whom reside abroad, have called on Switzerland, Uzbekistan, and the United States to ensure that money confiscated from the oldest daughter of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov, Gulnara Karimova, will not be misused again.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbek-activists-urge-switzerland-to-ensure-karimova-s-returned-money-is-not-misused/30844160.html