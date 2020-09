Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:58 Hits: 4

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly passed a resolution rejecting Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the country’s president once his current term of office expires in November, rejecting the results of an election last month that the opposition and the West have called rigged.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/european-parliament-rejects-belarus-vote-results-calls-for-sanctions-on-lukashenka/30844238.html